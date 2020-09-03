Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,482 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $58.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

