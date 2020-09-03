Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,482 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
The company has a market cap of $58.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
