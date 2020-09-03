UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.45. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 3,745 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

