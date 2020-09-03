New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Olin worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $174,467,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,606,409 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,514,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after buying an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 608,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Olin stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

