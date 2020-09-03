ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.78. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 2,352 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the first quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the first quarter valued at about $6,327,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.