Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 126 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $216.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

