Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after purchasing an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

MSI stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.65. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

