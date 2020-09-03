Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,407.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

