Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 1,970 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $14,733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL stock opened at $537.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.69.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $575.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,901.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,296 shares of company stock worth $2,548,541 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

