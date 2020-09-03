Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,328,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4,541.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IVOG stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $155.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.