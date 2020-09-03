Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

