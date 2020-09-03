Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein bought 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

