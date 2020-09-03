Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 2,526 call options.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Insiders have sold 109,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,313 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

