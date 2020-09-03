Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWK. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.81.

SWK opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

