S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.54.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $378.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.51. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

