Brokers Issue Forecasts for Conn’s Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

CONN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $27.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $106,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

