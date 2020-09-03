UFP Technologies’ (UFPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reiterated their buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPT. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $308.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $332,853.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.