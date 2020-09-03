Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Cut by Analyst

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

CAL stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Caleres has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. Caleres’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Caleres by 5,295.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Caleres by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caleres by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

