B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Acasti Pharma in a report released on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

