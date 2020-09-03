Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

ZUMZ stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $707.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zumiez by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

