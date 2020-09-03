AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

