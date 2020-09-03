Research Analysts Set Expectations for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year.

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

