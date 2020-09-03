argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 30th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of ARGX opened at $227.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.76 and its 200-day moving average is $187.18. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in argenx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in argenx by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in argenx by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

