International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 601,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 768,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.
Shares of IMXI opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $646.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.
In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 792,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $6,128,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 350,074 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
