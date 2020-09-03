International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 601,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 768,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $646.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 792,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $6,128,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 350,074 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

