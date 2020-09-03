Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of PLNT opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

