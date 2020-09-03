Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

OMER opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $590.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Omeros by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

