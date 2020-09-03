JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $140,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $61,494,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $83.21 on Thursday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.