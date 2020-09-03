Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $893,000 Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of National HealthCare worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 204.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC opened at $63.70 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.