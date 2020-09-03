Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 341.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $174,857,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.07 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -133.38, a PEG ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

