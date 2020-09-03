Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of OFS Capital worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 523.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of OFS opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. OFS Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. Analysts expect that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.