Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 71,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 900,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 93,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.