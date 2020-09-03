Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 486,550 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 486,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 159,299 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 254.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 79,801 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.