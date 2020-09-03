Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after buying an additional 843,712 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 697,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRC opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

