Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,941 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 182,581 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

