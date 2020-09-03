STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $53.46 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 334.15 and a beta of 1.44.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

