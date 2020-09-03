Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 210,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBK. UBS Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WBK opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.