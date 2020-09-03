Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

