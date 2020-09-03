Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

In other Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust news, insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00.

Shares of HNW stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.