Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 255,322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Deluxe worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Deluxe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 136.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of DLX opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 45.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

