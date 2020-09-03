Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,700 shares of company stock valued at $50,662,401. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $113.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.