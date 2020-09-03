Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 78.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.