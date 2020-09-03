Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,010 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 142.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 96,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $194.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.84. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSI. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

