Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:JTD opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

