Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 187.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 577,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

