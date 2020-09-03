Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

AGCO stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.18.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

