Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

