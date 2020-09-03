Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Outfront Media by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OUT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

