Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock worth $966,076. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

