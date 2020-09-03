Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 1,259.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $26,927,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 404,287 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 393,666 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 355,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 318,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

NYSE:WYND opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.15 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

