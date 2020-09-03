Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $133.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 24,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $2,168,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $446,324.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,500 shares of company stock worth $11,288,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.