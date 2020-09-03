Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $93,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,579 shares of company stock worth $9,527,315. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

